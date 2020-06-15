Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Season 11 of ‘The Bachelorette’: Where Are They Now?

Tanner Tolbert

Tanner met wife Jade Roper, who appeared on season 19 of The Bachelor, during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. The twosome subsequently tied the knot in front of ABC cameras in January 2016. Later that year, they appeared on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars.

Tanner and Jade welcomed their first child, daughter Emerson, in August 2017, and their second child, son Brooks, in July 2019. Less than a year later, Jade announced she is pregnant with baby No. 3.

“This one was not planned,” Tanner admitted in May 2020 via Instagram. “Very much an accident and very much a surprise when Jade told me.”

After living in Kansas City for several years, Jade and Tanner made the move to California in late 2018.