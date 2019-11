Alyson Stoner

At the age of 9, Stoner made a name for herself dancing in Missy Elliott’s iconic “Work It” music video in 2002.

The Disney Channel alum went on to star in the Step Up franchise, Cheaper By the Dozen and Camp Rock. Now 26, Stoner — who was reunited with Elliott when she was honored at the MTV Video Music Awards in August 2019 — spends time teaching hip-hop classes at Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles.