Lauren Chamblin (LC)

While LC didn’t get engaged on Love Is Blind, she was linked to Mark post-show. She claimed in June 2020 that she broke things off because he was seeing someone else.

“I enjoyed spending time with LC for a few weeks, but at no point were we in an exclusive relationship, as LC confirmed herself,” Mark said in a statement at the time. “I wish her the absolute best.”

During the reunion special, however, LC hoped to see Mark and talk things out as Jessica claimed she heard he wasn’t faithful leading up to their potential marriage — allegations Mark denied in a statement last year. In the end, Mark didn’t show and LC seemingly remains single.