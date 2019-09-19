Hannah Brown

While the season 15 Bachelorette has moved on to Dancing With the Stars, she told Entertainment Tonight that she’s “really happy” for Peter, who she eliminated after the fantasy suite dates.

“I had real feelings for him and I know that he had real feelings for me, but ultimately when you care for somebody, you want them to find their happiness,” Hannah said. “So, I think he’s going to be a great Bachelor and is going to make all those girls really, really happy and have a really great experience.”

The former pageant queen added that Mike would have also been a “great Bachelor.”

“I feel like the people that have been doing this for years and making these decisions, make these decisions for a reason,” she explained. “It’s not that one person’s better than the other.”