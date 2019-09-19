Jordan Rodgers

While the SEC commentator, who met fiancé JoJo Fletcher on season 12 of The Bachelorette, admitted to Us that he’s “never watched a full episode” of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise, he is on board with Peter.

“I was hoping for pilot Pete or Mike, so I’m happy and I know there’s a couple of guys from that last season that were in the running for the Bachelor that have moved on to other relationships and they’re doing great,” Jordan told Us while discussing his partnership with CheapTickets. “So I don’t think Mike was in the running for that for one of those reasons, so I think Pete is gonna be great. A lot of good feedback about him. I’m excited for that. It’s always, you know, it doesn’t matter who it is, it’s always a good season. There’s always drama, there’s always everything you could want so he’s gonna be great.”

“Get that celebrity boo,” Jordan added, referring to both Mike and Tyler. “That’s great. Are you kidding? You get dumped on a TV show and then some celebrity is coming after you? Like good for them. Like that’s awesome. I love it.”