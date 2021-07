All Work and No Play?

Chrishell joined Mary and her husband, Romain Bonnet, as well as Jason, Brett and Brett’s rumored girlfriend Tina Louise for a fun getaway in Italy in July 2021 during a break from filming the reality show. “Family brunch,” Chrishell captioned a photo of the group in Positano via her Instagram Story. Mary shared the same snap, writing, “Buongiorno from Positano! Truly Straordinario 😍.”