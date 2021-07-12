Reality TV

Everything to Know About ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4: Cast, Feuds and More

By
Who's Coming Back Everything to Know About Selling Sunset Season 4
 Courtesy Netflix
6
2 / 6
podcast
ImmunityPack_Ad_Diverse_63021_600x338

Who’s Coming Back?

Based on the social media uploads from early filming, most of the main cast fans know and love — including Chrishell, Christine, Heather Mary and Maya — are returning for the new season. Davina’s future with the Oppenheim Group was up in the air at the end of season 3, but she might not be the only missing face: Brett left to start his own venture, Oppenheim Real Estate. 

“It may be the battle of the brokerages!” Christine said to Glamour UK in August 2020, teasing “the juiciest season ever.”

Back to top