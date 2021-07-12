Who’s Coming Back?

Based on the social media uploads from early filming, most of the main cast fans know and love — including Chrishell, Christine, Heather Mary and Maya — are returning for the new season. Davina’s future with the Oppenheim Group was up in the air at the end of season 3, but she might not be the only missing face: Brett left to start his own venture, Oppenheim Real Estate.

“It may be the battle of the brokerages!” Christine said to Glamour UK in August 2020, teasing “the juiciest season ever.”