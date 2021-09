Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire alum shined in 2004’s A Cinderella Story as a modern-day version of the memorable female character. Duff’s Sam Montgomery lives in California’s San Fernando Valley and must outsmart her stepmother, Fiona (Jennifer Coolidge), and stepsisters Briana (Madeline Zima) and Gabriella (Andrea Avery Ray) to get her prince, football star Austin Ames (Chad Michael Murray), whom she first connects with via the internet.