‘Roseanne’

For five seasons, Lecy Goranson played Becky Conner on Roseanne. She left the show in 1993 to go to college and was replaced by Sarah Chalke. Goranson briefly returned to the show in 1996, before leaving again and being replaced by Chalke for a second time. Both actresses appeared in the show’s reboot in 2018, with Goranson reprising Becky and the Scrubs alum playing a rich woman who hired Becky to be her surrogate. The pair also appeared in the show’s second revival, The Conners.