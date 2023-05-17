The pantry of dreams! Khloé Kardashian loves her meticulous organized pantry — and so does her pet cat, Grey Kitty.

“Star of the Show: My pantry or Grey Kitty? You tell me? 😉,” the Kardashians star, 38, captioned a Tuesday, May 16, TikTok video of her kitchen shelves set to the Succession theme song.

In the social media video, Kardashian tapped her manicured nails alongside the gray shelves as she showed off coordinating baskets of snacks, seasonings and various baking ingredients — all sorted by color. While the Good American designer marveled over the organized goodies, her feline companion was spotted roaming the high shelves.

Kardashian has long been candid about how she keeps track of her and her two children’s belongings. (She shares daughter True, 5, and a son, 9 months, with ex Tristan Thompson.)

“I have always known that I’m very particular in the way that I like things done,” the Revenge Body alum wrote via her Instagram Stories in December 2018. “I’m incredibly organized and love/need everything to be labeled and color-coded. I normally do not project my crazy particular somewhat controlling ways onto other people, but I think I’ve met my soulmate in @thehomeedit.”

She added: “Most of my stuff just needed new labels and a little jooooge. @thehomedit changed the labels and it changed my happiness meter.”

Kardashian had enlisted professional organizers The Home Edit — helmed by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin — to revamp her kitchen storage, which was featured on the first season of their Netflix docuseries, Get Organized With the Home Edit.

“We pretty much have a residency at her house,” Shearer, 41, later joked to USA Today in September 2020. “We love her beyond words, and whenever Khloé needs us, we will be there. That is our basic rule for the company.”

The Nashville-based organizer added: “She would call us in to do her pantry, for instance, or her laundry room and literally every other person on the planet, they’d be like, ‘What is there to do? It looks perfect,’ and she’s just like, ‘I need you to get whatever is the 5 percent leftover. I want you to do that for me.’”

While the Strong Looks Better Naked author finds comfort in her meticulously organized abode, her famous family has previously been concerned about her household obsessive tendencies. Mother Kris Jenner even hired an exposure therapist to work with her daughter in a November 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I’m willing to talk to this therapist because I’m polite, but I just don’t think have a problem,” Kardashian confessed during the episode. “If somebody says I’m crazy, I’m meticulous, I’m clean, I’m neurotic — thank you. I just don’t know why this really matters. … Being the control freak that I am, this experience is torture. The anxiety factor alone is draining.”

The therapist presented the reality TV star with an array of exercises — including messing up her food’s rainbow-colored order — before Kardashian admitted that she did learn some new lessons. “What I take away from this experience is taking pride in your home, in your things — there are things that I like and they just can’t have power over me,” she said at the time. “This has been embedded in me my whole life, so acting a certain way is not going to happen with a couple of exercises, I’m not going to change. But I’m working on it because it’s not a good way to live.”