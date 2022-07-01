Emma Roberts Gets an ‘Extra Glow’ With This Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re all about self-care, whether it’s treating yourself to a massage or indulging in some retail therapy. But we can’t always splurge on a spa visit or a shopping spree, and there’s not always time for a workout or neighborhood walk. One easy way to unwind is by applying a sheet mask — basically an at-home facial! And thanks to Emma Roberts, we just discovered our new favorite face mask.

The American Horror Story actress just revealed some of her go-to products, including the Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask. We’re already huge fans of the beauty brand — the Magic Cream is pure magic, the Kim K.W. lipstick is the perfect nude shade and the Flawless Filter primer is honestly life-changing. So we knew that this sheet mask would live up to our high standards!

The Scream Queens star told New York Magazine’s The Strategist, “This mask isn’t messy and gooey like a lot of other sheet masks. I love that I can use it over makeup — unlike a lot of other beauty products that I have to apply before my makeup. If I’m shooting a 12-hour day, I can use it during lunch break over my makeup and get a little refresh. It gives me an extra glow, and it flattens everything. Sometimes I’ll have a pimple that isn’t red but is still sticking out, and this helps smooth it out, which is so important when you’re putting on makeup.”

Keep scrolling for all the scoop on this special sheet mask from Nordstrom!

The Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask helps reduce wrinkles, while smoothing, brightening and hydrating your complexion. Plus, it feels heavenly on your skin! As Roberts said, this skincare treatment is different than other masks on the market. Unlike most masks, this Charlotte Tilbury creation features active ingredients that actively reconstruct skin. Vitamin B3 gives your complexion a radiant glow, while peptides help decrease wrinkles. In a clinical study, 91% of women said they had softer and more hydrated skin after just two weeks. Plus, this dry sheet mask comes with specially designed ear loops so the mask won’t slide off your face. Now you can multitask while you mask!

Shoppers are smitten with these glowing sheet masks! “These are the most luxurious face masks I have ever used,” one reviewer gushed. “The best thing is you can use it up to three times. The mask is perfect, no slipping off your face like other masks. Very comfortable…It is an instant magically mask.” Another customer said that these masks are “villuminating, lifting and [tightening]. I was very pleased and will be buying again. Love it because you can use up to 3 times. Worth the money.”

If you’re looking to go on the glow — minus the mess — try this Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Dry Sheet Mask today!

