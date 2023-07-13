Kourtney Kardashian is soaking up the sun on her Hawaiian getaway with a very special plus-one: her baby bump.

Kardashian, 44, showed off her pregnancy progress via Instagram on Thursday, July 13, in a series of snaps from the vacation in Kauai. In one snap, the Kardashians personality lounged in the sand in a black swimsuit that featured a stomach cutout. Kardashian completed her look with a pair of matching sunglasses and a hat. In a second pic, she serenely floated in the ocean.

The Instagram carousel also included photos from her visit to a local shaved ice shop and videos of herself cheering on daughter Penelope, 11, when she learned to surf.

Their 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay travels marked an 11th birthday celebration for Penelope, whom Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick. The preteen was even spoiled with multiple decorated cakes in her honor.

“Birthday cake for P! OMG @aliceandolivia @flourshop,” Kardashian wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, July 11, alongside a snap of the sneaker-inspired confection.

Kardashian — who also shares sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, with Disick, 40 — announced last month that she is pregnant with baby No. 4, her first with husband Travis Barker. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, is also a father to son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24, whom he coparents with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. (Moakler, 48, welcomed Atiana with then-partner Oscar De La Hoya in 1999.) To share her baby news, Kardashian held up a “Travis, I’m Pregnant” poster at one of Blink-182’s concerts as an homage to the group’s “All the Small Things” music video.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Less than one week later, Kardashian and Barker — who tied the knot in May 2022 — hosted a sex reveal party. During the party, he played his drum kit for their attendees before an array of blue streamers erupted into the air to signify that the couple are expecting a son.

“Little drummer boy coming soon,” Kardashian later captioned Instagram photos from the event.

For the sex reveal celebration, Kardashian and Barker chose an “on-the-nose, rock-n-roll theme” that had been mixed with the Lemme founder’s “elevated, chic aesthetic,” according to a July 1 post on Kardashian’s Poosh blog. The couple also offered an expansive menu that included nachos, popcorn, chicken nuggets, corn dogs, hot dogs, sliders, pizza and vegan goodies for Barker to “lean into” Kardashian’s pregnancy cravings.