An awkward run-in? Kristen Stewart and ex Robert Pattinson were both at the 2023 Met Gala — as was model and ex-wife of Rupert Sanders, Liberty Ross.

The Twilight costars arrived separately to the New York City soirée on Monday, May 1, with Stewart, 33, striking a pose in a vintage Chanel suit for the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” theme. Her brunette hair was cut in a short, choppy style as she accessorized with a Chanel belt and tie and shoes from the fashion house.

Pattinson, 36, was photographed with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse on the red carpet outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In the rare public outing, the Batman star gazed lovingly at the 31-year-old Daisy Jones & the Six actress, whom he has been dating since 2018. She wore vintage Fendi by Karl Lagerfeld with jewelry by REZA for her official Met Gala debut with Pattinson, who was dapper in a Dior suit.

Stewart and the Tenet actor played love interests Bella and Edward, respectively, in the Twilight movie franchise, which premiered in 2008. One year later, the pair took their real-life romance public.

The coworkers-turned-couple hit a roadblock in 2012 when Us Weekly broke the news of Stewart’s affair with Sanders, now 52, who directed her movie Snow White and the Huntsman. Photos exclusively obtained by Us at the time showed the Happiest Season star getting cozy in a secluded Los Angeles park. Sanders — who was married to Ross, now 44, when the scandal made headlines — wrapped his arms around Stewart in an intimate embrace.

Both Sanders and the Spencer actress issued public apologies after their steamy PDA caused a stir. Stewart and Pattinson called it quits in the wake of the controversy and briefly reconciled before pulling the plug on their romance for good in 2013.

The Oscar nominee — who is currently engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer — reflected on dating in the spotlight during a 2019 Harper’s Bazaar profile, particularly during Twilight‘s peak fame. “When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” she said at the time. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just, like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.'”

When it was revealed later that year that Pattinson would be playing Bruce Wayne in a new superhero movie, Stewart couldn’t help but gush over her ex. “I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy … I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome,” she told Variety at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Ross, meanwhile, filed for divorce from the Ghost in the Shell director in January 2013 after more than a decade of marriage. That October, she broke her silence on Sanders and Stewart’s affair.

“It was horrible,” she told Vanity Fair. “It was really the worst, really the worst. … But I think, for me, something always has to completely die for there to be a rebirth. And, for me, I feel like I’m going through a rebirth.”

The former couple’s legal separation was finalized in May 2014. They share daughter Skyla, now 18, and son Tennyson, 16. Following her drama with Sanders, the U.K. native made a comeback in her modeling career and began dating music mogul Jimmy Iovine in 2014. The duo tied the knot on Valentine’s Day two years later.

Ross and her husband, 70, made a grand entrance at Monday’s Met Gala with Dr. Dre. The trio coordinated their looks, with the two men wearing royal blue accents to complement Ross’ flowing cobalt gown.