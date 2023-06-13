The Superman to her Lois Lane. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked as happy as ever at the premiere of his latest superhero flick, The Flash.

The Justice League actor, 50, channeled his inner Bruce Wayne on the red carpet on Monday, June 12, sporting a black suit, dress shirt and shoes. Lopez, 53, for her part, looked just as stylish in a long, Gucci gown featuring a black zip-up top and neutral skirt.

In addition to her natural glam and sleek ponytail, the “Jenny From the Block” singer completed her look with a black Kurt Geiger clutch and bejeweled earrings and rings.

The couple — who tied the knot in July 2022, nearly 20 years after they first got engaged in 2002 — were all smiles on the premiere red carpet and even posed for a sweet kiss for photographers. The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller as the film’s titular speedster, will mark Affleck’s last time as Batman in the DC Comic film universe. Michael Keaton also appears in the movie as his version of the caped crusader from the original 1989 Batman film.

The premiere marks the latest in a slew of red carpet appearances for Bennifer. Last month, Affleck joined his wife at the premiere of her Netflix movie The Mother. The Oscar winner paired a black suit, shoes and vest with a white dress shirt, while Lopez showed off her abs in a custom white, sparkly ensemble by Brunello Cucinelli.

Two months prior, the couple hit the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of Air, which Affleck directed and starred in alongside Matt Damon, Viola Davis and Jason Bateman. Lopez went for a pop of color with a neon yellow dress featuring a crystal bodice. Affleck — who shares kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — donned an all-blue look by wearing a navy suit and tie and light blue dress shirt.

While J. Lo — who shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — has been a fashion icon for years, she revealed that her husband has influenced a lot of her recent style choices. “He doesn’t come to the fittings or anything like that, but if I’m getting dressed or going to a red carpet … I’ll be like, ‘This one or this one?’” the Hustlers actress explained during a May 3 appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “And he’ll be like, ‘I like that’ or ‘Oh! That is so much better on you than the other one.’”

She went on to note that Affleck’s choices are not always the outfits she would pick out herself. “It’s whatever looks the nicest or what he thinks looks the nicest in that moment,” Lopez told cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. “He’ll joke with me sometimes and say, ‘Where’s the rest of the shirt?’”

One look the Gone Girl actor — whom Lopez previously dated from 2002 to 2004 before reconnecting in 2021 — likely didn’t have a hand in putting together was the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s 2023 Met Gala ensemble. Designed by Ralph Lauren, Lopez stunned in a black velvet cut-out gown with a pastel pink skirt and black train. She topped off the artsy outfit with a light pink clutch, black velvet gloves and a black pillbox hat.

Scroll below to see Affleck and Lopez on The Flash red carpet: