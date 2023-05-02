A night to remember! Despite the Met Gala’s no phone policy, several celebs were sneak enough to give fans a glimpse inside the biggest fashion event of the year.

Celebrities such as Karlie Kloss, Amanda Seyfried and Rihanna lined up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 1, in ensembles inspired by the night’s theme, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” However, after posing on the iconic New York City steps, some stars revealed what happens beyond the red carpet by snapping behind-the-scenes pics.

Pedro Pascal shared a selfie he took with Bradley Cooper via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 2. As both donned sunglasses in the upload, the Mandalorian star, 48, fittingly captioned the pic, “Shady.”

Pascal also reunited with his The Last of Us costar Bella Ramsey at the event. The duo were two of many celebrities Italian fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli posed for a pic with, along with Viola Davis.

First-time attendee Halle Bailey also made the most of her Met Gala debut by taking photos with Cardi B, pregnant Serena Williams, Maya Hawke and BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim.

Guests of Met Galas past and present have broken the rules to commemorate the event after Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour placed a ban on cell phones at the Met Gala in 2015 as means of preventing anyone from posting online during the event.

The rule hasn’t stopped plenty of celebs from sharing via social media, including Kylie Jenner. The 25-year-old Kardashians personality famously snapped a star-studded bathroom selfie at the 2017 Met Gala. The pic features her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, as well as A$AP Rocky, Paris Jackson, Frank Ocean, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Lily Aldridge, Brie Larson and Ashton Sanders.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

One year before the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s iconic photo, models Joan Smalls and Alexa Chung shared their own bathroom snaps via Instagram. The twosome posed alongside Hailey Bieber, Lily-Rose Depp, Poppy Delevingne and Elle Fanning at the 2016 Met Gala, which was themed “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

Many stars continued to sneak their own prohibited Met Gala pics over the years. In 2019, former Hollywood power couples Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez and Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West posed for a selfie together.

After the fundraising banquet was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lil Nas X celebrated the event’s 2021 return by sharing pics he took with Billie Eilish, Yara Shahidi, Pete Davidson, Jack Harlow, Timothée Chalamet, Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae and more.

Lizzo followed in the “Industry Baby” singer’s footsteps at the 2022 Met Gala, “gilded Glamour,” by sharing a handful of Instagram Stories from inside the NYC museum. Throughout the night, the Grammy winner partied with Gigi and Bella Hadid, SZA, Jacob Elordi, Ciara, Nicki Minaj, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Chloe Bailey and more.

Scroll through to see who took photos at the 2023 event: