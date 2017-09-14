Cutest Celebrity Baby Announcements

Exclusive
Jordan Fisher: We May Do a 'Hamilton' Routine on 'DWTS'
TOP 5
STORIES
Exclusive
Jordan Fisher: We May Do a 'Hamilton' Routine on 'DWTS'
LOL
Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Play ‘Never Have I...
Love Lives
Mandy Moore Gushed About Her Relationship Days Before...
Exclusive
Fergie and Josh Duhamel Were 'Trying to Have Another...
Exclusive
Barbara Corcoran: 'I Feel Like I Lose My Virginity...
Pics
Oh, baby! Before the adorable birth announcements and baby bumps, there are the memorable pregnancy announcements! Browse through some of the cutest ways celebrities — including Katherine Heigl, Anne Hathaway and Blac Chyna — revealed they were expecting a little one