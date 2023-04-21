It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez always looks incredible — but her diet secrets even shocked her husband, Ben Affleck.

“I’m going to tell you something that’s going to upset you. Jennifer just eats whatever she wants,” the Air star, 50, revealed to Drew Barrymore during the Friday, April 21, episode of her eponymous daytime talk show after the Never Been Kissed actress, 48, asked if the married couple had any “cheat” meals. “Whatever she wants. Pizza, cookies, ice cream — everything.”

He added: “She works out. I mean, I work out, too. But I don’t magically appear to be 20 years old with perfect skin and the whole thing. There’s no taking away the work ethic. The work ethic is real, the discipline is very real, but also the superhuman thing is real. She’s the most gorgeous woman in the world, she looks spectacular.”

Barrymore confessed that wasn’t “surprised” by the 53-year-old Marry Me star’s commitment to her fitness routine, which Lopez had exclusively broken down for Us Weekly last month.

“I’m always evolving and looking for things that keep me excited and motivated,” the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” songstress exclusively told Us in March, noting she doesn’t always stick to the same routine. “I’m not afraid to challenge myself, so I’m open to pushing myself, which is what I’m doing right now as I rehearse for my new album, [This Is Me… Now], coming out this summer.”

Lopez added that exercise is a “motivating factor” in her daily life, frequently hitting the gym early in the morning.

“I try to make good choices and balance my time,” she told Us of balancing her work commitments with time in the gym. “I think there’s a positive correlation between exercise and mental health. When you find a good balance through determination and focus, we’re naturally pushing to be the best version of ourselves.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Lopez — who shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — and the Good Will Hunting star reunited in May 2021, decades after calling off their 2000s engagement. Affleck, who coparents three children with former spouse Jennifer Garner, went on to propose for a second time in April 2022. The pair wed the following July in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her “On the J. Lo” newsletter at the time, announcing their nuptials. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

The Argo director and the Wedding Planner star renewed their vows one month later in August 2022 at Affleck’s Georgia estate, surrounded by all five of their children, family and friends.