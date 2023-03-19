Pregnant Kaley Cuoco’s mother, Layne Ann Cuoco, had to come up with a unique solution for a baby gift without knowing her first grandchild’s name.

“When no one knows her name, so [your] mom goes to these lengths LOL,” the Flight Attendant star, 37, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, March 19, sharing a snap of the swaddle that her mother had given her for her unborn child.

The white blanket, decorated with illustrated moons, featured the words “Whats her name” in cursive where a child’s name would typically be added.

Kaley and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, who confirmed their romance in May 2022, announced the following October that they are expecting their first child.

“💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!,” the Big Bang Theory alum wrote via Instagram at the time, sharing snaps from a sex reveal party.

Kaley and Pelphrey, 40, have since been in nesting bliss as they prepare for their daughter’s arrival, which they celebrated at a baby shower in January.

“We were calling it a party,” her longtime stylist, Brad Goreski, exclusively told Us Weekly later that month, gushing over the “epic” celebration, which featured a drone display, dancing and a four-tiered cake. “It was amazing. I remember pulling up to her house and asking, ‘What’s that? Is that a big tent over there?’ I went and I was like, ‘Kaley, what are you doing?’ She went, ‘You’re not even ready for this.’”

Goreski, 45, continued at the time: “It was magical. It was incredible. It was so beautiful … She’s so ready and she’s gonna be the best mom. She’s just a good person down to her core.”

The Meet Cute star — who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting and Karl Cook, respectively — and the Ozark alum are ready to meet their little girl later this year, but aren’t pushing her to follow in their acting footsteps. “She can be whatever she wants to be,” Pelphrey exclusively told Us in October 2022.

While the two Emmy Award nominees announced their romance late last year, they first connected via their talent manager.

“This is a very Hollywood story I know,” Kaley confessed during a September 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “My manager was submitting different clients and asked me if I knew who Tom was, and she goes, ‘Side note, he’s single.’ So the months had gone on and we’d never met, and I was promoting Flight Attendant with that same manager, who is his manager. [She asked,] ‘I’m going to the Ozark premiere. Do you want to come with me?’ I got all dressed up and I was standing there. I was at the bathroom and I was waiting and I hear this voice — it was Tom — and he’s like ‘Where’s this Kaley?’”

She added: “It was like love at first sight.”