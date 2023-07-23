Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ daughter, Summer Moon, is recovering after an unexpected injury.

“[Summer] had a fall and now we are at urgent care,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 38, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, July 22, sharing a snap of her daughter, 2, at a medical facility in Palm Springs, California.

In a follow-up clip, Summer wore a cast on her arm while sipping on a bottle of milk. “What happened? Did you break your forearm?” Shay asks her daughter in the video. “Glad one of us is smiling!”

Shay’s 33-year-old husband, Davies, noted via his Instagram Stories that it was Summer’s first trip to the emergency room — but she remained in good spirits. “Our little legend [is] all smiles,” he captioned a pic of Summer holding up her bandaged arm.

Shay — who referred to Summer as “Mama’s Little Trooper” amid her injury — and Davies welcomed their first baby together in April 2021, the former rugby play’s third child. Davies also shares son Eli and daughter Winter with a past partner, who live in Australia with their mother and stepfather. Due to geographical challenges, Summer did not meet her brother and sister following her birth.

“[That will happen] hopefully sooner rather than later on,” Davies exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2021 when asked when Summer will get to see her siblings in person for the first time. “[They’re] in Australia. … We’re still working on our relationship with my ex.”

Davies and his ex were involved in a custody battle regarding child support payments, which he has since handled.

“I’ve done the right things. [I’m] getting there,” he later told Us in February 2022, noting he’s started paying child support. “So hopefully we get to build that relationship sooner rather than later. But in time. That’s all it takes.”

He added at the time: “I wanted to make sure I could handle my own stuff. The [coronavirus] pandemic didn’t help, but at the end of the day, we got there. … I’m still in the same spot with my ex. It was never about the money with her. It was about doing [this]. It was about the principle.”

Shay and Davies, who started dating in 2019, eventually tied the knot in August 2021 one year before celebrating their nuptials in Mexico. While they love doting on Summer, they aren’t in a rush to further expand their brood.

“We’re gonna table [trying for baby No. 2] just because of what we went through. I think next period, no pressure on it,” Davies exclusively told Us last month. “I think we’re just enjoying this next year of really building up what our family’s gonna be going forward.”