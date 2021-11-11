Jennifer Connelly

In 2001, Jennifer Connelly and husband, Paul Bethany, chose to deliver their daughter Agnes at home in their New York City apartment. “Like many women, I gave birth to her at home,” the Oscar winner told Us Weekly at a charity event in 2011. “ But unlike many women around the world, my birth was attended by a skilled midwife. I am very excited to be here to support Save the Children to to support mothers around the world that don’t have access to health care.”

The little girl joined big brothers Kai and Stellan.