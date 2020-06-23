Joe Giudice and Teresa Giudice

“Love you always, proud today and always! #highschoolherewecome #graduation,” the former reality star captioned an Instagram slideshow of his daughter Milania’s junior high graduation.

His ex went on to write to their youngest daughter, Audriana: “Congratulations to my baby who’s not a baby at all anymore! I [am] proud of you and how hard you work at everything! I know you hate all the videos and pictures I take but that’s just because I don’t want to miss a thing!! You are so absolutely perfect and I can’t wait to see what you do!!! Love you to the moon and back!!”