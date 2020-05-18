Kids

Kelly Ripa, Heather Locklear and More Celebrities Whose Kids Virtually Graduated School in 2020

By
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Celebrities Whose Kids Virtually Graduated School in 2020
 Courtesy of Kelly Ripa/Instagram
5
3 / 5

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The I Love You, Mom author shared a throwback photo of Michael at his high school graduation.

Back to top