Perfect Priorities

Christina admitted in January 2020 that “going from two [kids] to three is hard.” She told Entertainment Tonight: “I’ve been trying to spend a lot of one-on-one time with each of them and taking them on dates because it is a big transition. I just take it one day at a time. I do try to schedule out the week and I do make sure that when I get home, I’m done. That’s when my emails can get really backed up because when I get home, I need to be totally present for the kids. There’s just way too much going on.”