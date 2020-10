Proud Nieces!

Penelope and Nori helped promote Khloe Kardashian's book Strong Looks Better Naked in November 2015. "I can't stop smiling when I look at this photo! I love my little ladies!! They were so excited and kept screaming 'KoKo!' 'KoKo!' North calls me 'KoKo Loco,'" the author captioned on social media.