Kardashian-Jenner Family: A Guide to the Fathers of Their Kids

Kanye West

Kim started seeing her longtime friend West in 2012. Their first child, daughter North, arrived in June 2013, and they tied the knot in May 2014. The KKW Beauty founder gave birth to son Saint in December 2015, but the duo opted to use a surrogate moving forward due to her past pregnancy complications. Daughter Chicago and son Psalm made their debuts in January 2018 and May 2019, respectively.

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after six years of marriage. His move to Wyoming while she and the kids stayed in California contributed to their split, but they have reunited since the breakup to spend time together as a family.