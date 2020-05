No Nursing, No Problem

Lowell had no regrets about stopping her breast-feeding journey, explaining in July 2019: “What you say doesn’t affect me because my Vaeda is happy, healthy, chunky, smiley and best of all, FED! Mom is also mentally healthy and able to connect and bond with baby still!! Stop PUSHING girls to feel like that HAVE to breastfeed or they are not just as good of a mother! In my opinion #fedisbest and we need to support moms in whatever they choose.”