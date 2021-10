Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk

The Bachelor Nation alums revealed they were expecting a baby boy in a Halloween-themed sex reveal photoshoot.

“OH BOY!!! Can’t wait to meet our little pumpkin 🎃,” the Arkansas native wrote via Instagram on October 10. She added hashtags for “24weeks,” “pregnant,” “babybump,” “ohbaby,” “itsaboy” and “boymom” in her post.

Gottschalk, for his part, commented, “Boy dad mode activated 💙💪🏼.”