Best believe Taylor Swift’s still bejeweled — even as a 400-lb pumpkin.

Ohio-based artist Jeanette Paras took the gigantic Halloween gourd and went to work turning it into one unique art piece, painstakingly painting Swift’s features — including her signature red lip — on the face of the pumpkin in a video on her website. She even found the perfect wig to match the Grammy winner’s dirty blonde hair, styling her bangs and tying up her long locks in a top knot in a look that flawlessly emulated Swift’s 2023 Grammys ensemble. Of course, the Swift pumpkin was not complete without huge diamond-encrusted earrings. (Paras, for her part, twinned with her creation by donning a normal-sized version of the jewelry.)

However, the artist didn’t just stop with a Swift pumpkin — she also added a Travis Kelce-related gourd. The pumpkin was oval-shaped and painted as a football and rested on top of a another pumpkin bearing his Kansas City Chiefs number, 87. (Paras even appeared to make a cheeky reference to her creations by painting “NPL” instead of “NFL” on the fruit, seemingly cracking a joke about the “National Pumpkin League.”)

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has been a hot topic since Swift started attending NFL games this season. The Chiefs tight end, 34, revealed in July that he attempted to give Swift, 33, his number on a friendship bracelet at one of her Eras Tour shows in Kansas City. Though he wasn’t successful at the time, the “Anti-Hero” singer later took him up on his invitation to see him play for the Chiefs, and the two have been inseparable ever since. Not only has Swift attended multiple Chiefs games since September — spending time with Travis’ parents, Ed and Donna Kelce — she has also been packing on the PDA with her new guy, holding hands with him in New York City earlier this month and kissing him on the cheek last week.

“I think [Travis and Taylor] are a wonderful couple,” Travis’ father gushed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 25. “They’re two wonderful people and they are enjoying each other’s company and supporting each other.”

Meanwhile, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Swift’s pals are 100 percent here for her and Travis’ blossoming romance.

“They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the insider shared, while a second source noted that Swift “feel[s] safe and protected” around the athlete, who “supports her independence and success.”

“Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” the insider said.

In addition to Paras’ Swift and Travis Halloween decor, celebs are already getting into the spooky spirit by dressing as the new couple. While Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams dressed as “ketchup and seemingly ranch” — a nod to the condiments Swift appeared to have one her plate at her first Chiefs game in September — Travis himself shouted out designer KidSuper and model Valentina Voight‘s Swift and Travis costumes on Saturday, October 21.

“😂😂😂😂 you’re the 🐐,” he wrote on Instagram.