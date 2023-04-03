Not choosing sides? Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with her song choice while promoting a new product from her wellness brand, Lemme.

The official account for the company recently posted a TikTok promoting its new Irish Sea Moss Liquid Drops. While showing off the item, Gomez’s 2014 song “The Heart Wants What It Wants” played in the background.

Kardashian’s followers took to the comments section to question the track choice. “Even Kourtney is team Selena,” a social media user wrote.

Meanwhile, another commentator asked if Gomez, 30, was “friends” with the reality star, 43, following her drama with former pal Kylie Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 25, made headlines in February after she posted an Instagram Story of her and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) on a FaceTime call while zooming in on their eyebrows.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The social media upload came shortly after Gomez noted via TikTok that she “laminated her brows too much.” Jenner, for her part, clarified that she wasn’t trying to diss the former Disney Channel star, adding via Instagram, “This is reaching. no shade towards selena ever and i didn’t see her eyebrow posts! U guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly.”

Gomez also weighed in on the drama, writing in the comments section, “Agreed @kyliejenner it’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!”

That same month, the Only Murders in the Building star announced she would be stepping away from social media after raising eyebrows from another comment defending Taylor Swift from Bieber, 26. “I’m very happy. I’m so blessed. I have the best friends, the best fans in the whole world and I just couldn’t be happier,” the “Wolves” singer said in a TikTok Live video. “I’m gonna be taking a second from social media because this is a little silly. I’m 30, I’m too old for this. But I love you guys so much, and I will see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”

The Texas native, who returned days after the announcement, continued to shock fans when she addressed rumors about her alleged feud with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber‘s wife.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote via an Instagram Story on March 24. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop ❤️.”

That same day, Hailey opened up about where she and Gomez stand now. “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” the model wrote via Instagram. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

She continued: “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”

Gomez and Hailey originally sparked speculation of a rift due to their respective relationships with Justin, 29. The actress originally dated the musician off and on from 2010 to 2018.

After they called it quits, Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey and they tied the knot in September 2018, four months after Us Weekly reported Gomez and Justin split for good. (Justin and Hailey were previously linked from 2015 to 2016.)

Before exchanging vows with Hailey, Justin was briefly linked to Kardashian in 2015.