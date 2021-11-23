July 2021

The Florida native detailed his Bachelorette fantasy suite date with Brown in his book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self.

“We had the best night— just hanging out, talking and connecting. We really opened up and poured into each other, tackling so many big topics and sharing so much of ourselves. The fact that we could easily talk all night was what made me think, Holy s—t, this could be it for me. I was genuinely upset when I saw the sun coming up, because I knew our time together was almost at an end,” he wrote in an exclusive excerpt obtained by Us. “Hannah and I had a meaningful night, without having sex. It was great and, I thought, a perfectly normal thing to do.”