Top 5

Stories

Bachelorette

Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron’s Relationship Timeline

By
Nick Viall Jokes He Wants Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron to Have an Out-of-a-Relationship Bachelor Baby
Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown on 'The Bachelorette.' ABC/Mark Bourdillon
17
16 / 17
podcast

July 2021

The Florida native detailed his Bachelorette fantasy suite date with Brown in his book, You Deserve Better: What Life Has Taught Me About Love, Relationships, and Becoming Your Best Self.

“We had the best night— just hanging out, talking and connecting. We really opened up and poured into each other, tackling so many big topics and sharing so much of ourselves. The fact that we could easily talk all night was what made me think, Holy s—t, this could be it for me. I was genuinely upset when I saw the sun coming up, because I knew our time together was almost at an end,” he wrote in an exclusive excerpt obtained by Us. “Hannah and I had a meaningful night, without having sex. It was great and, I thought, a perfectly normal thing to do.”

Back to top