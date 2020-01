May 2019

The reality stars welcomed their first child together on May 29. “We have a healthy, BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6lbs, 13oz 20cm long,” Luyendyk Jr. announced on his Instagram Story. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.” Burnham documented her pregnancy — from the couple’s Bahamas babymoon to the baby’s breach position, which was corrected before she gave birth — on Instagram.