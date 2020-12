November 2020

Luyendyk said in an Instagram video that he was self-isolating from his wife and toddler after testing positive for COVID-19. The retired racecar driver thanked his wife for her efforts to keep their family safe. “I’ve been on the other side of the house. Lauren has been really sweet,” he said on his Instagram Story on November 26. “She’s been keeping me fed. She just slides some food outside and then I go get it.”