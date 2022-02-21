February 2022

Pitt allegedly tried to purchase Jolie’s stake in the company, a source exclusively told Us after news broke that he was suing his ex-wife for selling her shares in the Château Miraval winery without notifying him. “[Angelina] made the negotiations difficult and was not being fair,” the insider said, claiming that Pitt was “blindsided” when he learned in October 2021 that Jolie sold her share in the winery amid their talks of him buying her out.

“He assumed they’d work it out because she knows how important the winery is to him,” the source told Us, adding that when the Kung Fu Panda actress sold it “out from under him” allegedly “out of the blue,” Pitt was “devastated.”