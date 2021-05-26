March 2021

Court documents obtained by Us amid the duo’s messy divorce alleged incidents of domestic violence. In her filing, Jolie claimed that her children were willing to share “proof and authority in support” of the accusations against Pitt, which a source viewed as nothing more than an attempt to “hurt” the Troy actor. “Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated,” the insider said. “The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior.”

A separate source later revealed that Maddox, the pair’s eldest son, had already provided his testimony to the court. “It wasn’t very flattering toward Brad,” the source added.