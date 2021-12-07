Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland

Despite only being together for a year, the Bachelor in Paradise star gushed over their sweet newly-minted tradition. “I come from a big family, she’s really close with her family, so we’re doing like family Thanksgiving in Los Angeles and family Christmas in L.A. and then we’ll do something fun for New Year’s,” Adams told Us. “Our only tradition — because we’re so new, like we’ve just finished a year dating — for Christmas we wear onesies, which is what everyone does. It’s fun because you’re hungover on Christmas day and it’s comfy.”