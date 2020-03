Ben Higgins and Jess Clarke

Us Weekly broke the news on March 28 that the Bachelor alum and his girlfriend of more than a year were engaged. The former reality TV star told Us in January that he would “definitely” be proposing to Clarke in 2020. “I don’t think that’s a question,” he said. “We’re great. It’s fun. It’s just healthy … I think she would say the same. Our relationship is healthy. I’m a better version of myself, a more free version of myself than I’ve been in a while.”