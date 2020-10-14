Celebrity Engagements of 2020

Elle King and Dan Tooker

The “Ex’s and Oh’s” singer announced her engagement to her tattoo artist boyfriend on October 9. “Today is our 1 year anniversary,” she captioned four photos on Instagram. “We rode horses up a mountain to go gold panning. I had a ring in my pocket and I was going to toss it in the gold pan and propose to @tattooker … but of course, my soulmate beat me to the punch and proposed to me the exact same way. So I immediately got down on my knee too. I love you Daniel. 1 year down, forever to go. I said Yes by the way and so did he!” King’s father, Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider, congratulated the couple, sharing a throwback photo with his daughter on Instagram the following day and writing, “Congratulations @elleking and Dan! I love you and wish you both happiness and boundless joy. Elle, you have been a joy for me every day of your life! It just seems like yesterday we were celebrating your 8th birthday in Hong Kong This lovely and super funny little girl is who I can always see forever in your eyes. Love, Dad.”