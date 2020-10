Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

The Voice coaches shared the news via Instagram on October 27 that they took the next big step in their five-year relationship. “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” Shelton captioned a sweet snapshot of his proposal. Stefani shared the same photo, teasing, “Yes please! 💍🙏🏻.”