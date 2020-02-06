Celebrity Engagements of 2020

Jennifer Gates

The daughter of billionaire businessman Bill Gates announced her engagement to Nayel Nassar, an Egyptian show jumper, via Instagram on January 29. “Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind. Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” she wrote, captioning a photo of the couple sitting together while surrounded by snow. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over. :ring:AHHH!!!”