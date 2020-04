Will Forte and Olivia Modling

The Last Man on Earth star’s father, Reb Forte, confirmed that his son and Modling are engaged while appearing on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on April 8. The couple first met at a party in 2018 and got serious in early 2019. Will popped the question before the end of 2019, according to reports, after less than a year of dating.