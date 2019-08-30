Celebrity Splits of 2019

Andy Richter and Sarah Thyre

The comedian and his wife split after more than 20 years together. “It is with sadness that Sarah and I announce that we have separated and have begun divorce proceedings,” the Richter, 52, wrote on Twitter in April. “We are extremely proud of the life we’ve built together and shared with so many friends over the years, and even though our marriage has reached its completion we will always maintain a loving friendship and parenting partnership.” Richter and Thyre share two children: son William and daughter Mercy. The pair finalized their divorce in August.