Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter

The reality stars called it quits one year after their wedding ceremony in Indonesia. However, a source confirmed to Us that the two never legally married. “Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman said in a statement on August 2. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”