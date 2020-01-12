Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt

The makeup mogul revealed on January 11 that the couple had split after five years together. In an emotional YouTube video titled “We Broke Up,” the singer admitted that they had broken up a few weeks ago. “There’s no easy way to say this. We’re both in a state of shock. I’m devastated. I’m so sad,” Star said. “Me and my soulmate are really going through it.”

“Nathan was the only man that I have ever been in love with,” the social media personality continued. “I’m grateful for him, and I’ll be grateful until the day I die, because this was the only man that was ever confident enough to love me publicly, to love me for me fully, all my flaws, no makeup waking up in bed to full-on … he never cared about any of it, he just loved me for me.”