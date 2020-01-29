Celebrity Splits of 2020

Joe Amabile and Kendall Long

The Bachelor in Paradise season 5 couple called it quits in January after more than a year together.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles,” the duo said in a joint statement on January 29. “Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.”