Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul

Mongeau revealed on January 3 that the pair were “taking a break” from their relationship just five months after they exchanged vows in a live-streamed ceremony. “I’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this — but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives,” the YouTube star captioned a selfie with Paul and their dog, Thor. “I’ll never know what the future holds and I will always love Jake and everything we did. I’m grateful to know throughout this I’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me.”