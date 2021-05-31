Blair Underwood and Desiree DeCosta

The couple announced their split via social media on May 30 after 27 years of marriage and three kids. “It has truly been a beautiful journey,” the duo noted. “Our proudest achievements are our three incredible children. Three souls to which God entrusted us. We continue to be awed & humbled by the blessings of parenting. We have always put their best interests first & will continue to do so. We will continue to be the best of friends and coparents and have the utmost respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, separately.”