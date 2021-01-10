Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks

The Love Island USA stars announced on January 9 that they had broken up. “Because you’ve all been such a close part of our relationship, I wanted to share with you that Johnny and I are no longer together,” Vazquez, who appeared on season 2 of the show with Middlebrooks in 2020, tweeted. “While our relationship has been public from the start, I do ask that you respect this decision and our privacy during this time. There is no reason to speculate, I am so thankful for our time together, but not it’s simply time for each of us to focus on our own personal journey. I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams.”

Middlebrooks shared Vazquez’s tweet on his Instagram Story along with videos of the couple and wrote, “Thank you so much for everything. I’m appreciative of the time we spent together on this unforgettable journey. I will forever cherish the fun we had, the laughs we shared, and the memories we created. Thank you to all of the fans who loved and supported us the whole way through. Much love.”