Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Jason Segel and Alexis Mixter

The longtime couple called it quits in April 2021 after nearly eight years together. Mixter announced the news in an Instagram caption accompanying a selfie of the duo. “It is odd to write about the end of a relationship, especially when the friendship that still exists is so full of life,” she wrote. “But change happens and we made the decision quite a while ago to let ourselves grow away from what our relationship had been and into what it was becoming.”