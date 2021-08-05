Celebrity Splits of 2021: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish

The Blue Crush star announced in August 2021 that she and the director had decided to split after a decade together. The pair tied the knot in 2013 after meeting on the set of the movie Big Sur, in which Polish directed Bosworth. “Our hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate,” she wrote via Instagram. “Together, over the last ten years, Michael and I have chosen love, every time. We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day.”