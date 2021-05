Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo

Us Weekly broke the news that the Dawson’s Creek alum and her beau had split in May 2021 after dating for less than one year. “The pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends,” a spokesperson for the actress told Us exclusively at the time. An insider added that Holmes wanted to focus on parenting and her career. “Katie and Emilio really enjoyed their time together — it just simply didn’t work out,” they noted.